Coach Doc Rivers said that Trent (back) is available to play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Trent will return to game action after missing the Bucks' last two games due to back spasms. The 25-year-old was benched in favor of Andre Jackson before his two-game absence, and Trent will likely continue to come off the bench until he can earn his spot back after a disastrous start to the 2024-25 campaign. Through eight regular-season outings, the guard has averaged 7.3 points across 26.9 minutes per game while shooting 29.5 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from deep.