Trent finished Tuesday's 131-115 victory over Chicago with 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and one rebound in 23 minutes off the bench.

The 15 points represented Trent's best scoring effort since Dec. 14, when he dropped 20 points in a start against the Nets. The 27-year-old wing has been in a groove from downtown over the last week, shooting 12-for-29 (41.4 percent) from three-point range over the last four games while averaging 10.0 points in 23.5 minutes, but he offers very little else from a fantasy perspective.