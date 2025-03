Trent (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Despite being a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, Trent will give it a go Saturday. Over his last 11 appearances, Trent has averaged 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.8 minutes per game.