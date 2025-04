Trent is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

The return of Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder) will push Trent to the bench Tuesday. Trent has averaged 12.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.7 minutes across his last 11 games off the bench.