Trent (calf) tallied nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 123-113 win over the Hornets.

Trent made his return to the court after he had missed the Bucks' previous two games due to a left calf contusion. Over his first seven appearances of December, Trent had averaged 27.3 minutes per game, but he'll likely be in store for lesser playing time off the Milwaukee bench moving forward following Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent return from an extended absence due to a right calf strain.