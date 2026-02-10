Trent (coach's decision) didn't appear off the bench Monday in the Bucks' 118-99 loss to the Magic.

With the Bucks returning Kyle Kuzma (calf) from a one-game absence and the newly signed Cam Thomas also making his team debut Monday, Trent ended up being left out of the rotation for the first time since Jan. 21. While appearing in each of Milwaukee's preceding six contests, Trent played between 19 and 25 minutes in all of those games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.0 assists. Unless the Bucks elect to phase out veteran Gary Harris or lose another key rotation player to injury, Trent could have more DNP-CDs in his future.