Trent ended Sunday's 111-107 win over the Pelicans with 29 points (10-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 40 minutes.

Trent started for the first time since March 26, and just for the second time since the All-Star break, but he made the most of the opportunity and established a new season-high scoring mark. Trent might struggle with consistency on a game-to-game basis, and his fantasy upside won't be very high if he continues to operate off the bench, but he still delivers value as a second-unit shooter for Milwaukee. He has scored in double digits in 12 of his last 14 appearances, averaging 13.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range in that stretch.