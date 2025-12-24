Trent (leg) went to the locker room during the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Trent took a hard fall late in the first quarter and was helped off the floor to the locker room, where he'll be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Tuesday's game. Gary Harris, AJ Green and Ryan Rollins are candidates to see more minutes for as long as Trent is out of the game.