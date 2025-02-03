Trent (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Trent has been cleared to play Sunday after popping up on Saturday's injury report due to a left hip injury. The veteran guard has averaged 12.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 27.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.
