Trent and the Bucks agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Terms of the deal have yet to be reported, but given Milwaukee's cap situation, Trent likely agreed to this deal for a massive discount as he pursues a championship with the Bucks. Milwaukee's roster was in desperate need of some backcourt depth and perimeter shooting, and it's likely that Trent will play a key role for this team. Still only 25 years old, Trent holds career regular-season averages of 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 three-pointers.