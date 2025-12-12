Trent chipped in 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 victory over the Celtics.

Trent re-entered the starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 29 and turned in his second straight double-digit scoring performance. The 26-year-old forward has drained at least one three-pointer in 14 straight games, but hasn't contributed much in other categories, averaging 9.6 points, 1.3 assists and 0.9 rebounds during that time.