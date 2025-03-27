Trent totaled 16 points (5-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-117 loss to the Nuggets.

While Trent made four of his 11 threes, this wasn't his best shooting performance overall, and he also didn't provide a lot of value in other categories outside of the scoring column. This was Trent's first start since Nov. 4, though it's uncertain if he'll remain in the starting unit when the Bucks take on the Knicks on Friday. There's a strong chance Trent will return to the second unit if Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot) is cleared to return for that contest.