Trent racked up 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 132-117 win over the Mavericks.

The 26-year-old wing produced at least 20 points for the first time since Feb. 12, while his four made threes represented Trent's best effort from beyond the arc since Feb, 9. He remains an erratic contributor in his bench role, however -- Trent's scored 10 points or less in six of 13 games since the beginning of February, averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 boards, 2.4 threes, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals over that stretch in 25.4 minutes a contest.