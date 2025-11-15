Trent ended with eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 147-134 overtime victory over the Hornets.

Trent shifted to the bench, a move that did nothing to end his recent lack of production. He has now scored single digits in six straight games, averaging 5.5 points per contest during that span. Given his limited skill set, Trent should be viewed as nothing more than a three-point streaming consideration.