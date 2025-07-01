Trent agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Trent was slated to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent, but the Bucks moved fast to keep him around. The veteran provides some much-needed floor spacing, and he should see consistent minutes in Milwaukee as an outside scoring threat. Trent averaged 11.1 points, 2.4 three-pointers, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 25.6 minutes per game in 74 regular-season appearances (nine starts) with the Bucks in 2024-25.