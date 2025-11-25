Trent produced 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Trent has turned in solid performances since being relegated to the bench, averaging 10.7 points, 0.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.2 threes on a 43.3 percent clip across 27.5 minutes in his last six appearances with the second unit. With the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin), Trent is needed to step up offensively, but his usage will likely decrease when the former returns.