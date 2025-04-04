Trent totaled 13 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 23 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 win over Philadelphia.

Trent didn't deliver an eye-popping stat line by any means, but the veteran sharpshooter continues to make an impact as a reliable scoring weapon in the second unit for the Bucks. Trent has connected on three or more triples in six of his last eight games, a span in which he's averaging 14.0 points per game while making 45 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.