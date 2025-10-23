Trent closed with 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 win over the Wizards.

Trent, who returned to the Bucks during the offseason on a two-year, $7.5 million bargain-bin deal, started this game and got plenty of looks from beyond the arc. Kevin Porter left this game early with an ankle issue and could miss time, making Trent even more important for his ability to space the floor. His overall upside isn't the greatest, but he's an excellent source of points, three-pointers and steals when he's in form.