Trent ended Sunday's 127-82 loss to Brooklyn with 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes.

Trent matched his season-high scoring mark while shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc for a second straight contest. The veteran went through a shooting slump in November, but he has turned things around in recent weeks. Over his last 14 games, Trent has posted nine double-digit scoring games while averaging 10.4 points per game and shooting 37.6 percent from three-point range. He's likely to remain in a starting role until AJ Green (shoulder) is ready to return to the starting five.