Trent finished Sunday's 135-127 win over Philadelphia with 23 points (7-20 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes.

Trent led the second unit in scoring while recording a team-high three swipes in the win. The 26-year-old also attempted a season-high 20 shots from the field, en route to a season-high 23 points. Trent has logged only three outings with 20-plus points in the 2024-25 campaign, and he has now supplied multiple steals in 15 outings through 46 regular-season appearances.