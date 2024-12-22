Trent closed Saturday's 112-101 victory over the Wizards with 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes.

Trent's seven boards established a new season high, and his performance off the bench was encouraging given he had scored in single digits in each of Milwaukee's past three outings. Since the calendar flipped to December, Trent is averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes per game over eight contests. The 25-year-old sharpshooter hasn't been a part of the Bucks' starting lineup since a Nov. 4 loss to the Cavaliers, but he remains an option to make future starts if he can find his rhythm from downtown, as usual starter Taurean Prince moved to the bench for the first time this season Saturday.