Trent racked up 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 30 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 113-106 loss to the Hawks.

After barely getting onto the court over the first few weeks of the season, Trent saw his biggest workload of the season as Ousmane Dieng (finger) missed the first game of what could be a lengthy absence, and the veteran wing delivered a solid effort from the second unit. Ryan Rollins (illness) was also missing from the lineup Sunday, so Trent may not maintain this level of usage once Rollins has shaken off his bug.