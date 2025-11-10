Trent racked up nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Rockets.

Trent's usage has been trending downwards, as he is only averaging 6.7 points on 6.3 attempts from the field in his last three games after averaging 13.6 points on 11.1 attempts in his first seven games to start the season. Trent will look to get right offensively Monday against the Mavericks.