Trent (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Locked in as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, the Bucks will likely rest their top rotational players Sunday while gearing up for a postseason run. If Trent were to be ruled out, he would finish the 2024-25 regular season averaging 11.1 points on 43.1 percent shooting (including 41.6 percent from three on 5.9 3PA/G), 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.6 minutes per contest across 74 games (nine starts). Trent's absence would open the door for more minutes for Andrew Jackson and Ryan Rollins (shoulder).