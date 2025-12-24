Trent has been ruled out for the rest of Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a left calf contusion, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Trent had to be helped back to the locker room late in the first quarter, where medical staff diagnosed his calf injury and deemed it too severe for the veteran guard to return to Tuesday's contest. AJ Green, Ryan Rollins and Gary Harris will take on larger responsibilities in Trent's absence.