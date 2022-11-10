Hill racked up 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 136-132 double-overtime victory over the Thunder.

With Jrue Holiday (ankle) on the sidelines, Hill saw a season high in minutes as the primary backup to starting point guard Jevon Carter, and the the 36-year-old turned the court time into a solid performance. The three steals were particularly surprising, as Hill came into the game with only two pilfers in total on the season. His role will dwindle when the Bucks' roster gets healthier, but with Holiday likely out Friday against the Spurs too, Hill could provide some fantasy utility again.