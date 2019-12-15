Bucks' George Hill: Assured role coming up
Hill produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 victory over Cleveland.
Hill looks set to affirm himself as a serviceable option in many formats after news that Eric Bledsoe (leg) is going to miss at least the next two weeks of action. Donte DiVincenzo would appear as though he is going to be the primary beneficiary, however, Hill should also find himself playing meaningful minutes. The playing time in this one was hard to get a read on due to the nature of the scoreline. Those in 14-team leagues should consider Hill a strong pickup.
More News
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...