Hill produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 victory over Cleveland.

Hill looks set to affirm himself as a serviceable option in many formats after news that Eric Bledsoe (leg) is going to miss at least the next two weeks of action. Donte DiVincenzo would appear as though he is going to be the primary beneficiary, however, Hill should also find himself playing meaningful minutes. The playing time in this one was hard to get a read on due to the nature of the scoreline. Those in 14-team leagues should consider Hill a strong pickup.