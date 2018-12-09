Bucks' George Hill: Available if necessary
Hill (not injury related) is expected to be in uniform and available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Hill hasn't practiced with his new squad since being traded from the Cavs on Friday, so even if he does enter the game his minutes figure to be limited.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...