Bucks' George Hill: Becomes unrestricted free agent
Hill was waived by the Bucks on Friday and became an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Hill was an integral part of the Bucks' rotation down the stretch and in the playoffs. However, the front office, understandably, was not prepared to pay Hill the $18 million he would have been owed had he not been waived. Hill figures to be a sought-after free agent capable of playing both guard spots and providing good defense as well as three-point shooting.
