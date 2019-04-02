Hill scored 22 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's 131-121 win over the Nets.

It's his best scoring performance since he joined the Bucks, tying the 22 points he dropped on the Magic as a Cavalier back on Nov. 5. Hill's been anything but consistent since rejoining the lineup from a groin injury in mid-March -- he'd scored in double digit just twice in his prior eight games -- but his ability to add some scoring punch to the second unit could prove to be huge in the postseason.