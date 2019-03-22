Bucks' George Hill: Cleared for Friday
Hill (groin) will play Friday against the Heat, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Hill missed Wednesday's game due to a sore groin, but he's back following a one-game absence. It's possible he takes on a slightly expanded role in Malcolm Brogdon's (foot) absence.
