Bucks' George Hill: Cleared to play vs. Miami
Hill (groin) is listed as available to play in Friday's game against the Heat.
As expected, Hill will suit up for Friday's outing in Miami after missing the last nine games with a strained left groin. He's expected to assume his role as Eric Bledsoe's backup at point guard.
