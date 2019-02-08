Hill (leg) is available to play Friday against the Mavericks.

Hill was another late addition to Milwaukee's injury report Thursday evening, but he'll be ready to roll despite a leg bruise. He's been effective off the bench of late for the Bucks, averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals in his last five matchups.

