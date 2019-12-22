Bucks' George Hill: Deemed questionable Sunday
Hill is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against Indiana due to a right thigh contusion.
The veteran logged 13 minutes of action in Saturday's matchup versus New York. Being the second contest of a back-to-back however, the Bucks may ultimately elect to rest their guard Sunday. If that's indeed the case, Donte DiVincenzo will presumably see a heavy workload.
