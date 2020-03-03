Bucks' George Hill: Dishes three assists
Hill finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three boards and three assists in 24 minutes of a 105-89 loss to the Heat on Monday.
Hill reached double figures for the third straight game but couldn't invigorate a dormant Bucks offense that struggled to find its feet against the Heat. Hill picked up a bigger portion of the scoring role with Khris Middleton (neck) missing the previous two games but he still managed to contribute against the Heat despite Middleton's return. Hill will face the Pacers on Wednesday.
