Hill (groin) is probable for Friday's game against Miami, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hill has missed nine straight games due to a left groin strain, but he should make his return Friday night. Assuming he's ultimately cleared to play, he'll resume his role as the backup point guard behind Eric Bledsoe, leaving even fewer minutes off the bench for Donte DiVincenzo.

