Bucks' George Hill: Expects to play vs. Boston
Hill (thigh) is expected to return for Thursday's game against Boston, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
The veteran missed Monday's loss to Denver, but he was able to practice in full Wednesday, so all indications are that he'll be available off the bench Thursday.
