Bucks' George Hill: Game-time call Sunday
Hill will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Raptors, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Hill's status should clear up closer to tipoff. The guard hasn't had a chance to practice with the Bucks since joining the team via trade Friday, so even if he's active, he doesn't figure to play a prominent role right away.
