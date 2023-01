Hill (illness) played 12 minutes and finished with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in Friday's 138-109 loss to the Hornets.

Hill reclaimed a small role in the Milwaukee rotation after missing the previous four games with the illness. Even though he's healthy again, the 36-year-old Hill is unlikely to see his playing time expand much while Jrue Holiday is available.