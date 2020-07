Hill had two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 131-123 win over the Kings.

Hill struggled with his shot but paced the team in assists, filling in capably for Eric Bledsoe (illness). Bledsoe practiced on Friday and may be on the verge of returning to the rotation. Nevertheless, Hill has carved out a decent role off the bench and can likely be expected to continue earning at least 20 minutes on most nights.