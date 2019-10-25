Bucks' George Hill: Hands out seven dimes in opener
Hill had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven assists, and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 win over the Rockets.
Hill stepped in and played nearly twice as many minutes as starting point guard Eric Bledsoe (ribs). Bledsoe gutted it out but clearly isn't at full strength, which opens the door for Hill to earn a little extra playing time in the short term. Nevertheless, the Bucks boast a deep rotation that may prevent Hill from having much value outside of deeper leagues.
