Bucks' George Hill: Labeled doubtful for Wednesday
Hill (back) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
With Hill's sore back likely to keep him in street clothes for a second straight contest, look for Sterling Brown and Pat Connaughton to continue seeing expanded roles in the Bucks' backcourt rotation. The return of Khris Middleton (quadriceps) from a seven-game hiatus will also help offset Hill's absence.
