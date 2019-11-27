Play

Hill (back) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

With Hill's sore back likely to keep him in street clothes for a second straight contest, look for Sterling Brown and Pat Connaughton to continue seeing expanded roles in the Bucks' backcourt rotation. The return of Khris Middleton (quadriceps) from a seven-game hiatus will also help offset Hill's absence.

