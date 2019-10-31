Bucks' George Hill: Leads bench in scoring in loss
Hill scored 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-105 loss to the Celtics.
It wasn't much, but Hill was the only member of the Bucks' second unit to score in double digits on the night. The veteran guard is off to a strong start to the season, albeit in a limited role, shooting 56.7 percent from the floor while averaging 11.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 boards, 1.5 threes and 1.3 steals in 24.8 minutes a game off the bench.
