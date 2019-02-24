Bucks' George Hill: Leaves Saturday's game
Hill exited Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left adductor strain, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Hill suffered the injury at some point during the first half as it was announced he would not return at halftime. The specifics of the injury remain unclear as Hill should be considered questionable for Monday's game at Chicago.
