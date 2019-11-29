Bucks' George Hill: Likely to play
Hill (back) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
It seems all but confirmed Hill will return after a two-game absence due to a back injury. Expect the veteran guard to assume his usual workload, as he's averaging just over 22 minutes per game.
