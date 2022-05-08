Hill (abdomen) played 11 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Bucks' 103-101 win over the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, missing his only field-goal attempt and recording one assist.

Suiting up for the first time in the postseason, Hill took on a small role off the bench, even while the Bucks remained without one of their starting wings in Khris Middleton (knee). Hill could see his minutes pick up once he's further removed from the abdominal strain that sidelined him for the past month, but for the time being, he looks to be behind Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews and Pat Connaughton in the pecking order on the wing.