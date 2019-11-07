Bucks' George Hill: Nails six triples in victory
hill had 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 129-124 victory over the Clippers.
Hill caught fire during Wednesday's win, going 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, finishing with 24 points. He has been a bit of a surprise packet for the Bucks this season, moving into a larger role after Malcolm Brogdon left during the offseason. Hill is unlikely to repeat this type of shooting performance anytime soon but is still worth a look in standard leagues if you need low-end guard production.
More News
-
Bucks' George Hill: Scores seven points in win•
-
Bucks' George Hill: Leads bench in scoring in loss•
-
Bucks' George Hill: Hands out seven dimes in opener•
-
Bucks' George Hill: Returning to Milwaukee•
-
Bucks' George Hill: Becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Bucks' George Hill: Scores team-high 24 points Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.