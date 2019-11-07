hill had 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 129-124 victory over the Clippers.

Hill caught fire during Wednesday's win, going 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, finishing with 24 points. He has been a bit of a surprise packet for the Bucks this season, moving into a larger role after Malcolm Brogdon left during the offseason. Hill is unlikely to repeat this type of shooting performance anytime soon but is still worth a look in standard leagues if you need low-end guard production.