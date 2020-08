Hill is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 5 against the Magic.

Hill was listed as inactive before the originally-scheduled Game 5 against the Magic on Wednesday before the Bucks decided to boycott the game. It appears he'll take part in the newly-scheduled Game 5 on Saturday. In the series, Hill is averaging 8.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.0 minutes.