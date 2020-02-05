Play

Hill (hamstring) is not listed on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Hill has been held out of the last three games because of a strained hamstring, but his absence from the injury report portends a return for Thursday's matchup between two Eastern Conference contenders. Prior to the injury, Hill had been averaging 20.0 minutes per game off the bench in January.

