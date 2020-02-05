Bucks' George Hill: Not on injury report
Hill (hamstring) is not listed on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Hill has been held out of the last three games because of a strained hamstring, but his absence from the injury report portends a return for Thursday's matchup between two Eastern Conference contenders. Prior to the injury, Hill had been averaging 20.0 minutes per game off the bench in January.
