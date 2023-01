Hill (illness) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The veteran floor general is set to miss the sixth of Milwaukee's last seven games, and he already missed Friday's contest with a non-COVID illness. With Jrue Holiday (illness) and Khris Middleton (knee) also out, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton will see significant backcourt minutes.